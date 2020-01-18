Schara, June T.

REEDSBURG - June T. Schara, age 92, of Reedsburg, passed away on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Our House Assisted Living in Reedsburg. June was born on Sept. 4, 1927, to Herbert and Sylvia (Bryant) Reinfeldt in Union Center, Wis. She was united in marriage to Lawrence Schara on Nov. 29, 1945, at St. John Lutheran Church in Baraboo. This marriage was blessed with six children. June was a dedicated Christian and devoted wife. She and Lawrence farmed in Loganville, Wis., until retiring to a home in Reedsburg. She enjoyed fishing, reading and sewing. She especially enjoyed creating many quilts for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her passion in later years was playing cards (euchre) and winning most of the time. June was a longtime member of St. John Lutheran Church in Rock Springs.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lawrence on March 2, 2009; sister, Elaine Seekins; and brothers, Lyle, Glen, Bernard “Bud”, Charles and Cleo Reinfeldt.

June is survived by her children, Judy (Kent) Schroeder of Stoughton, Larry (Lois) Schara of North Freedom, Gary (Georgia Kay) Schara of North Freedom, Richard Schara of Reedsburg, Kevin (Elizabeth) Schara of Lodi, and Jeff (Krystal) Schara of North Freedom; 14 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brother, Kenneth (Shirley) Reinfeldt of Reedsburg; sister, Shirley Bennett of Portage; and sisters-in-law, Joyce Reinfeldt, Marilyn Reinfeldt and Judy Reinfeldt.

Funeral services for June Schara will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church in Rock Springs with Pastor David Karow officiating. Burial will follow in St. John Cemetery, Rock Springs. Visitation will be on Thursday from 4-8 p.m. at the Farber Funeral Home in Reedsburg, and on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials of remembrance may be made to St. John Lutheran Church, Rock Springs, or Agrace Hospice.

Thank you to Agrace Hospice staff, especially Karla Kowalke, and to the staff at Our House, Reedsburg.

The Farber Funeral Home, Reedsburg, is assisting the family.

Service information

Jan 23
Visitation
Thursday, January 23, 2020
4:00PM-8:00PM
Farber Funeral Home
2000 Viking Dr.
Reedsburg, WI 53959
Jan 24
Funeral Service
Friday, January 24, 2020
11:00AM
St. John Ev. Lutheran Church Rock Springs
299 W Broadway
Rock Springs, WI 53961
