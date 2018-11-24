MIDDLETON—Grace Marie (Harrison) Schara, age 89, of Middleton passed on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at St Mary’s Care Center in Verona. She was born April 12, 1929, in Watertown, S.D., the daughter of Rolla Vern and Mildred Mae (Porter) Harrison.
She met the love or her life, Melvin Schara, and married him on March 2, 1946. They moved to Madison in 1948. Grace was a member of St Luke’s Lutheran Church, and taught Sunday school and the Bethel Series. When her children were young, she worked at the school cafeteria and then many years for Pranges and Yonkers. Grace and Melvin shared their passion for family with many foster children over the years and were awarded the Foster Parents of the Year by Governor Knowles.
Grace was a talented seamstress and upholsterer, like her mother. Flowers, crafts, music and antiquing were some of her joys. In her later years she met a special friend, Bob Lulling, and very much enjoyed his company.
Grace is survived by her children, Ken Schara of Minnesota, Jeannine (Arnie) Gudel of Middleton and Stephen (Deanna) of Reedsburg; grandchildren, Dewey (Heidi) and Zach (Lisa) Schara, Tim (Lisa), John (Tammy), and Matt Gudel, Colton and Kate Schara; and great-grandchildren, Jackson, Anna, Dane, Grace, Amy, Alyssa, Sierra, and Aynslie. She was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin on Dec. 30, 2002; her parents; sisters, Stella, Lorene, and Jane; and brothers, Lee, John, Porter, and Warren.
A Funeral Service will be held at ST. LUKE’S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 7337 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the SSM St. Mary’s Care Center and their amazing staff, for all their loving care. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
