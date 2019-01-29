WAUWATOSA - Carol Elaine Schara died on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at Harwood Place in Wauwatosa. Carol was born on June 21, 1937, to Walter and Edna (Rettgen) Schara in Madison. She grew up in Pheasant Branch and graduated from Middleton High School. She graduated from Platteville Teachers College in Platteville.
Carol began her teaching career in Sparta and then moved to Wauwatosa and taught for 47 years in the Brookfield School District. She was a longtime member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Middleton and of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Wauwatosa.
At Redeemer, Carol was very active in Craft Circle and in the Annual Craft Fair. She was also deeply involved in assisting with the settlement of a Bosnian refugee family, with which she retained close ties. She enjoyed sewing and needlework, reading, drawing, and travel. Carol loved spending time with her extended family, especially her nieces and nephews.
Carol is survived by her sister, Janice Schroeder; and her brothers, Jerry (Nancy) Schara, and Jim (Sandy) Schara; and a large number of nieces and nephews over three generations. She was preceded in death by her parents; her niece; and her brother-in-law.
A Celebration of Life will be held at NEW HEIGHTS LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1705 Center St., Black Earth, at 11:30 a.m., on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, with the Rev. Rob Nelson presiding. Visitation will be at the church from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. A private burial will be held at Sunset Memory Gardens. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.