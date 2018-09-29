MADISON / PALO ALTO, Calif.—Elizabeth Holloway Schar, age 65, of Palo Alto, Calif., passed away Sept. 7, 2018. Elizabeth was born in Racine, one of four children of Floyd and Jane (Davies) Holloway. She is a graduate of Westosha (Central) High School in Paddock Lake, and of the UW–Madison, School of Human Ecology.
Elizabeth began her career as an ‘on-air’ consumer specialist for the Gateway Technical College in Kenosha, later moving to Oscar Mayer in Madison, to do similar work. A transfer to Oscar Mayer Sales brought her to Cincinnati, Ohio, where she met and married her husband, Mark. Elizabeth joined Walt Disney World, after a family transfer to Orlando, holding a series of senior marketing positions within the theme park and hotel operations. After another family transfer back to Cincinnati, Elizabeth became an account supervisor for Northlich, a marketing and advertising agency.
Elizabeth acquired an expertise in smoking cessation marketing, and began consulting with the Center for Disease Control, authoring peer-reviewed papers on best practices. After a move to Palo Alto, she took up the cause of science education within the local Ravenswood School District, founding the Ravenswood Science Initiative and leading a successful reintroduction of lab-based science learning. For this initiative, Elizabeth was named Mid Peninsula Local Hero of 2013, and the California Life Sciences Association Educator of the Year for 2016. For her lifetime of service to various communities, Elizabeth was named the 2016 Distinguished Alumni for the School of Human Ecology.
Elizabeth leaves her husband of 38 years, Mark; her son, John Schar of Milpitas, Calif.; son, Tom Schar and Tom’s fiancé Lisa Puskarcik of Mountain View, Calif. She leaves a sister, Sharron Topping (Charles Allen) of Belmont, Calif.; brother, John Holloway (Leslie) of Union Grove, and brother Richard Holloway (Barbara) of Downers Grove, Ill. She leaves three nieces and four nephews.
Friends are invited to a celebration of her life that will be held in the SCHOOL OF HUMAN ECOLOGY at the UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN, MADISON, beginning at 1 p.m., on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018. Memorial gifts can be made to the Ravenswood Education Foundation, at P.O. Box 396 Menlo Park, CA 94026, or to the Dean’s Fund at the School of Human Ecology, University of Wisconsin – Madison, 1300 Linden Drive, Madison, WI 53706.