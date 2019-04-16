MADISON - Grace M. Schappe, age 85, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at her home. Funeral arrangements are pending. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
A full obituary will follow.
Cress Funeral and Cremation Service
3610 Speedway Road, Madison
(608)-238-3434
