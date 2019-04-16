Try 3 months for $3

MADISON - Grace M. Schappe, age 85, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at her home. Funeral arrangements are pending. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

A full obituary will follow.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Sign up here to receive a daily email alert of local and national obituaries

Cress Funeral and Cremation Service

3610 Speedway Road, Madison

(608)-238-3434

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Schappe, Grace M.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.