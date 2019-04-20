MADISON - Grace M. Schappe, 85, of Madison, passed away April 16, 2019, at home, surrounded by family. She was born Aug. 2, 1933, in Madison, the third of four children of John and Lois (Hankerson) Sheehan. She graduated from Madison Central High School in 1951. Her childhood was filled with family activities and trips to the Wisconsin River at Arena in the summer. She was quite an athlete and played softball and a variety of sports.
She married James B. Schappe on Sept. 4, 1954. For most of their 65 years of marriage they lived in the Madison area. Grace was an Administrative Assistant at ASTD and UW-Madison Dept. of Housing. She was a volunteer at Friends of Vilas Zoo and an active member of Blessed Sacrament Church. She loved travel and spent many winters in retirement traveling with Jim by RV to warmer parts of the U.S. She was a big fan of the Packers and Badger sports and loved to watch the State High School basketball tournament.
Her children, Lynn (Michael) Grady of Fitchburg, Alan (Teresa) of Madison, Patricia Carroll (David) of Fall River, Wis., and Steve of Madison, and her grandchildren, Erin, Jon, Amy, Allison, Ben, Brittany, and Brooke, were the joy of her life. She also has five great-grandchildren, Cassidy, Chase, Charlotte, Matthew and Jack.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials in Grace's honor to SSM Health at Home.
A celebration of Grace's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019, at BLESSED SACRAMENT CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2121 Rowley Ave., Madison. A visitation will be one hour before the service. A luncheon will be served at the church following the service. We love you Mom.
Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.