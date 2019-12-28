Schally, Stephen Mark

MADISON - Stephen Mark Schally, Madison, took his own life on Dec. 15, 2019. He was born on November 4, 1955 in St. Paul, Minn., the son of Robert and Ruth (Nyhus) Schally. He graduated from Washington High School, where he excelled in academics and theater. He was the first in his family to graduate from college and received a distinguished service award for his work with the school newspaper while studying at St. Paul Area Technical Vocational Institute.

Steve married Cynthia (Rebholz) on Sept. 27, 1980, in Madison. He was a talented graphic designer and printer, as well as a wonderful father and devoted friend. He loved his family, astronomy, downhill ski racing and curling, and was a 10-gallon blood donor to the Red Cross. Steve made a mistake, and he was unable to forgive himself or see a path forward from that event. All of us need and deserve kindness and compassion and must begin with ourselves.

