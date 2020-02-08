Schaller, Ronald Dean

MCFARLAND - Our Lord took our loving husband, father and grandfather to Heaven. Ronald Dean Schaller, age 85, died peacefully with his family by his side on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. Ron was born on Flag Day, June 14, 1934, the son of Otto and Pearl Schaller. He grew up in a cheese factory near Blue Mounds. Ron graduated from Mt. Horeb High School. He served his country in the U.S. Army overseas in Korea. Ron married the love of his life, Monica Trainor on March 26, 1960. The most important thing to him was always his family. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.
Ron had a strong work ethic throughout his life; working at Sub Zero, Omar Bakery, Bowman Dairy, an Open Pantry franchise owner, PDQ, and just recently retired from Kwik Trip. Ron had many interests, including a love of dogs, the Badgers, the Packers and the Brewers, movies, reading, boating, traveling, love of country, and time spent with family.
Ron is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Monica; daughters, Kathe (Mark) Blakeslee and Cindy Schaller; grandchildren, Matthew (Cassandra) Blakeslee, Katie Blakeslee, Aidan Schaller and Lily Schaller; brother, Jim (Kiki) Schaller; many nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Blitz. Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Otto and Pearl Schaller; son, Kenneth Dean Schaller; siblings and in-laws, Duane Schaller, LaVerne (Clarice) Schaller, Darrell (Clarice) Schaller, and Faye (Freddie) Ryan.
We are grateful for the excellent care Ron received from doctors and staff at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital and Rehab, Home Health, Skaalen Nursing Home and Agrace HospiceCare. A funeral service will be held at ST. LUKE'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 7337 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, at 12 Noon, on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. Final resting will be private at Roselawn Memorial Park with military honors. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420
Service information
12:00PM-1:00PM
7337 Hubbard Ave
Middleton, WI 53562
10:00AM-12:00PM
7337 Hubbard Ave
Middleton, WI 53562