Schaller, Ronald Dean

MCFARLAND - Our Lord took our loving husband, father and grandfather to Heaven. Ronald Dean Schaller, age 85, died peacefully with his family by his side on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. Ron was born on Flag Day, June 14, 1934, the son of Otto and Pearl Schaller. He grew up in a cheese factory near Blue Mounds. Ron graduated from Mt. Horeb High School. He served his country in the U.S. Army overseas in Korea. Ron married the love of his life, Monica Trainor on March 26, 1960. The most important thing to him was always his family. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.