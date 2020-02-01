Schaller, Joan M. (Brice)

MADISON — Joan M. (Brice) Schaller passed away Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at home, at age 86.

Joan was born on Sept. 5, 1933, in Chicago, Illinois, to Peter and Margaret (Lattner) Pluta. Joan had a brother, Robert, and sister, Marilyn. She attended St. Agnes Catholic grammar school and Kelly High School. She discovered and nurtured her love of drawing and painting and would continue to develop that talent for years to come. After graduation, she worked at Arthur S. LaPine Chemical Company until she married Carlos R. Brice in 1955.

They lived in Eagle River, Hartland, Port Washington, and Milwaukee before settling in Madison, where she would live for nearly 60 years. Joan and Carl raised three children; Randy, Dan, and Sharon. They shared countless days at “the Island” on Beaver Dam Lake, all enjoying the cabin that Joan made comfortable and inviting. Weekends and summer vacations were spent on the water boating, fishing, and entertaining friends and family.

Joan was an amazing cook. She knew the way to a person’s heart. She created a cookbook for her children and grandchildren so everyone can master one of her specialties with ease. She was thrilled knowing they have the same appreciation for creativity in the kitchen. One thing the cookbook failed to deliver, is her “touch.” No one person…. can truly recreate what she could do.