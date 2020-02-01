Schaller, Joan M. (Brice)

MADISON — Joan M. (Brice) Schaller passed away Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at home, at age 86.
Joan was born on Sept. 5, 1933, in Chicago, Illinois, to Peter and Margaret (Lattner) Pluta. Joan had a brother, Robert, and sister, Marilyn. She attended St. Agnes Catholic grammar school and Kelly High School. She discovered and nurtured her love of drawing and painting and would continue to develop that talent for years to come. After graduation, she worked at Arthur S. LaPine Chemical Company until she married Carlos R. Brice in 1955.
They lived in Eagle River, Hartland, Port Washington, and Milwaukee before settling in Madison, where she would live for nearly 60 years. Joan and Carl raised three children; Randy, Dan, and Sharon. They shared countless days at “the Island” on Beaver Dam Lake, all enjoying the cabin that Joan made comfortable and inviting. Weekends and summer vacations were spent on the water boating, fishing, and entertaining friends and family.
Joan was an amazing cook. She knew the way to a person’s heart. She created a cookbook for her children and grandchildren so everyone can master one of her specialties with ease. She was thrilled knowing they have the same appreciation for creativity in the kitchen. One thing the cookbook failed to deliver, is her “touch.” No one person…. can truly recreate what she could do.
Some of her meals were in part created from her gardens. Her affinity for planting, cultivating, and harvesting would produce fruits, veggies, and herbs for canning and freezing.
Beginning 1970, she worked as an Administrative Assistant at Madison Opportunity Center, until retiring in 2004. She enjoyed her time working and having a work family that would remain special to her.
Joan married James “Lee” Schaller in 2002. Every day was valued. Their interests matched so making new traditions was something they looked forward to. They enjoyed traveling, visiting family, camping, and dancing at the VFW and the Elks Club. He was… her world.
Most recently, she enjoyed attending plays and musicals with her kind friend, Judy. She looked forward to playing Euchre with “the girls” at Thursday card club. She loved visits from her children and hearing stories about her growing family. She treasured holidays when she could spend time with family playing board games and watching a great football game. She was an avid Packer and Badger fan.
She was proud of her family and loved them dearly. Especially her sister and best friend Marilyn. They enjoyed any time they could be together – soul sisters at heart.
She is survived by her son, Randy (Dianne) Brice; their children, Lisa (Eric) Wipperfurth, Daniel (Jamie) Brice, and Julie (Michael Douglas) Brice; son, Daniel (Jodie) Brice; children, Shannon (Daniel) Guerin, Beau (Anna) Brice; and daughter, Sharon (Bill) Weichmann; their children, Jonathan (Jen) Weichmann, Jared Weichmann, and Josh Weichmann; sister, Marilyn Wielock; and her stepson, Chris Schaller. She is further survived by her sweet great-grandchildren, Brice, Kaili, Hayden, Kya, Barrett, Mason, Colt, Kennedy, Billy, and Elliot; and special nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by husband, Lee Schaller; the father of her children, Carl Brice; her parents; brother, Robert; sister-in- law, Collette; and brother-in-law, Richard Wielock.
Joan was a devout Catholic and member of St. Bernard Church. Her faith in God gave her strength, peace, and joy. Recently, someone asked her what she would like to do when she’s in Heaven. She replied, “I’d like to work in God’s garden.”
Gentle woman, quiet light, morning star, so strong and bright; gentle Mother, peaceful dove, teach us wisdom, teach us love.
~~ “Hail Mary, Gentle Woman” by Rev. Carey Landry~~
A Mass to Celebrate Joan’s life will take place at a later date.
Memorials may be made to St. Bernard Catholic Church, Alzheimer’s Association or Olbrich Gardens. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
