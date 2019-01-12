FITCHBURG—Elaine K. Schaller, age 97, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on Aug. 8, 1921, to Lauren and Marie (Haemmerlie) Kleppe in Montrose Township. In 1946, she was united in marriage to Norman F. Schaller.
Elaine loved time spent with her family, and enjoyed her extensive travels. Elaine had many talents, she enjoyed gardening and was adept at home food preservation so that vegetables and fruit were enjoyed year round by her family. She took pride in her beautiful flower beds, and in later years she always had the best potted plants due to her green thumb. Elaine was an excellent seamstress and made many beautiful garments for herself and her family.
Elaine is survived by her children, Paul (Sandra), James (Nancy Yang), Kristine (David Polich) Kappel, and Carol (Steven) Sobek; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and brothers, Floyd and Lyle Kleppe.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison, with a visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service. A luncheon will follow the service, and burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, WI 53711; or the charity of your choice. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
