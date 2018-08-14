MADISON - Doris Schaller, age 87, passed away on Aug. 10, 2018, at Coventry Village Sebring Assisted Care Residence. Doris was born on June 25, 1931. in Mount Horeb, the daughter of Carl and Cornelia (Swenson) Oimoen. She married "Rick" Richard Schaller on June 27, 1953, in Daleyville, at Perry Lutheran Church. Doris attended Madison Business College and then went on to work at the State Capitol. She then went to work at the Jackson Clinic and then found herself working as a bookkeeper and property manager.
Doris was a tremendous mother, grandmother and caregiver for her parents. Doris was a member of Midvale Community Lutheran Church and was also a Girls Scout Leader. Doris enjoyed cross stitching, playing bridge, golf, bowling with friends and family, cooking, baking, gardening and reading. One of Doris's favorites things to do was to travel with her children. She went on numerous driving trips throughout Canada, and made several family trips to Hawaii and Mexico. Doris spread love and compassion everywhere she traveled.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Lester and Kenneth Oimoen. Doris is survived by her children; daughter, Julie (John) Schaller-Schmidt, daughter, Joan (Tye) Steinbach and son, Michael Schaller; grandchildren, Chelsea Schmidt, Luke Schmidt, Sam Schmidt, Daniel Schmidt, Zachary Schmidt, Kyle Steinbach, Ellie Steinbach and Noah Schaller.
A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., at CRESS FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICE, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison, on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. A service will be held at 11 a.m., with Pastor Katie Baardseth presiding. Burial will take place at Sunset Memory Gardens following the service and a reception at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank the staff at Agrace HospiceCare and at Coventry Village Sebring Assisted Care Residence for their care.
In honor of Doris and in lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a tax deductible donation to the following organizations, Agrace Hospice Care, Midvale Community Lutheran Church and Kenya Works.
