Schaeffer, Charles G.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROSS PLAINS - Charles G. Schaeffer, age 84, passed away May 21, 2020 at Meriter Hospital. He served in the US Air Force for four years primarily in Alaska as well as Wisconsin Air National Guard for several years. He was also employed at UW-Madison for over 30 years. Chuck enjoyed carving, blacksmithing and anything electronic.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Chuck is survived by his wife, Marsha (Barr); son Charles B. (Chris Ripp) and daughter Meg Schaeffer-Utter (Bill), grandsons Liam and Drew Utter; step grandson Zachary Schroeder (Amanda); and great-grandson Peter Schroeder. He is also survived by extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Kay Mattison, and other distant relatives.

Chuck was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He will be missed by his family and dear friends.

Due to the mandates of the Covid-19, a celebration of Chuck's life will be held at a later date.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Center Funeral and Cremation Service 6021 University Ave. Madison (608) 238-8406

To plant a tree in memory of Charles Schaeffer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.