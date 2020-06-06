Schaeffer, Charles G.

Schaeffer, Charles G.

{{featured_button_text}}
Charles Schaeffer

CROSS PLAINS - Charles G. Schaeffer, age 84, passed away May 21, 2020 at Meriter Hospital. He served in the US Air Force for four years primarily in Alaska as well as Wisconsin Air National Guard for several years. He was also employed at UW-Madison for over 30 years. Chuck enjoyed carving, blacksmithing and anything electronic.

Chuck is survived by his wife, Marsha (Barr); son Charles B. (Chris Ripp) and daughter Meg Schaeffer-Utter (Bill), grandsons Liam and Drew Utter; step grandson Zachary Schroeder (Amanda); and great-grandson Peter Schroeder. He is also survived by extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Kay Mattison, and other distant relatives.

Chuck was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He will be missed by his family and dear friends.

Due to the mandates of the Covid-19, a celebration of Chuck's life will be held at a later date.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

+1 
Schaeffer, Charles G.

Charles G. Schaeffer

Cress Center

Funeral and Cremation Service

6021 University Ave. Madison

(608) 238-8406

To plant a tree in memory of Charles Schaeffer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics