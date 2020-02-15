Schaefer, Ronald P.

MIDDLETON / MADISON - Ronald P. Schaefer, age 82, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Wickenburg, Ariz. He was born on July 25, 1937, in Madison, the son of George and Genevieve (Hoven) Patzer.

Ronald graduated with the Central High School class of 1956. He worked for the State of Wisconsin Division of Highways for many years. He enjoyed playing for various softball and basketball leagues, and he proudly coached boys little league and girls softball teams. He also coached Cross Plains Home Talent baseball. Ronald loved being a youth leader at Mount Olive. He was a hardworking handy man and he loved playing golf and cards, riding dune buggies, and being around dogs.

Ronald is survived by his son, Jim; granddaughters, Teal and Brooke; sister, Jacci Overland; and many relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Randall Schaefer; and sister, Sandy Husby.

A funeral service will be held at LUTHERAN CHURCH OF THE LIVING CHRIST, 110 N. Gammon Road, Madison, at 12 noon on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, with Pastor Dan Kowert presiding. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the start of the service on Thursday.

The family would like to thank Jenifer and Dan Finley for his late adventures. Memorial donations in Ronald's name can be made to the family. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson West Funeral & Cremation Care 7435 University Ave. (608) 831-6761

