RIO - Robert J. Schaefer, age 78, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, at St. Mary's Hospital, Madison.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, at ST. MARIA GORETTI CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5313 Flad Ave., Madison. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitations will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., on Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 5701 ODANA ROAD, Madison, and also from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass at the Church on Tuesday. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.