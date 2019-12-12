Schaefer, Natalie Anne Nahn

Natalie was the perfect blend of laid back, caring, sweet, spunky, and sarcastic. She had a unique ability to see beauty in the world around her. One legendary LaCrosse bluff hike with Natalie was a gift. Natalie was always up for a challenge. She had a tag on her keychain that said, “kind of think I should go for it." Natalie had an extraordinary musical and creative soul. Even in a choir full of her peers, you could clearly hear her voice, a voice she used to guide her friends and family and always give the best advice she could. The ability to step outside of herself and offer assistance, even to people she barely knew, was one of Natalie’s most endearing qualities. She found joy in helping all living creatures, taking photos, cooking and especially those long walks. Love was always in Natalie’s heart.