BROOKFIELD - Kenneth J. Schaefer, age 91, of Brookfield, passed away peacefully, with family at his side, on Sunday, March 17, 2019, following a year-long illness. He was born on Aug. 19, 1927, in Basswood, Richland County, the son of Andrew and Anna (Studnicka) Schaefer. Ken was a World War II veteran who served in the U.S. Navy. He was married on June 9, 1949, to Mary Farrell.
Survivors include his daughter, Suzanne (Jeffrey) Brown of Brookfield; a son, Kevin Schaefer of Jefferson; three grandchildren, Christopher Brown of Brookfield, Jennifer (Jarvis) Erickson of Brookfield, and Meredith (David) Moseley of Tomah; and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Anna Schaefer; his wife, Mary T. Schaefer; three brothers, Charles, Andrew and Martin; two sisters, Irene Tracy and Virginia Tracy; and infant grandson, Kenneth John Brown.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary the Assumption Catholic Church in Richland Center, with burial in the church cemetery, where military graveside rites will be conducted. The Stafford Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements, for online condolences please visit www.staffordfuneralhomes.com.