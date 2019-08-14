BROWNFIELD, MAINE - John E. Schaefer, 89, passed away on August 4, 2019, at home after a long illness, surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Janet; daughters, Diane (Mitch Shuldman) of Portsmouth, N.H. and Nancy (Mel) of Bridgton, Maine; sons, David (Nantha) of Steubenville, Ohio, and John (Pam) of Mattoon, Ill.; grandchildren, Edmund, Maddy, Kimberli, John Lyle, Santosh, and Tyler (Brandenburg); several great-grandchildren; and sister, Charlene (Kurth); along with many cousins; nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by his parents, Emil and Bessie Schaefer; sister, Bernina; and brother, George.
He graduated from East High School in Madison, Wisconsin, earning a BA and MA plus from the University of Wisconsin, Madison. He was an associate professor at the University of Wisconsin, Oshkosh and Eastern Illinois University (Charleston), where he also served as head gymnastics coach. His team won the 1972 NAIA Championship in their division and he was awarded Coach of the Year. He also did a Fulbright exchange, teaching at Wigston College in England for a year.