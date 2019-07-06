POTOSI/MADISON - Della Schaal, age 85, passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019 at UW Hospital in Madison. She was born into a family of 13 children on April 27, 1934 to Clarence and Rethel (Pritchett) Henry in Grant County. Della attended Platteville High School and attended nursing school at Grant Hospital School of Nursing in Chicago. Della was united in marriage to Larry Schaal on August 30th, 1958 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. Together, they started a family and raised two daughters, Kim and Kelley. Larry preceded Della in death in 2005.
Della worked as an RN in Dubuque at Xavier Hospital and Mercy Medical Center. She retired from the Medical Associates Clinic in Dubuque. For the past six years, she was living with her daughter, Kim and son-in-law, Steve Riese in Madison. Della had four grandchildren, Mark, Brian, Shari, and Bart; one great-grandchild, Raven; and two step-grandchildren, Matthew Riese and Sarah (Doug) Penn. Della is further survived by Phyllis Curkeet, Kenneth Henry, Stanley (Judy) Henry, Delores (Joe) Faherty, Roger (Nora) Henry, Joe (Geri) Schaal, Diane Schaal, and many nieces and nephews.
At Della’s request, there will be no services. The family would like to thank the ED and TLC at UW Hospital for their exceptional care and compassion in Della’s final hours.