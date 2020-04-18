Schaaf, Mary J.

MADISON - Mary J. Schaaf, nee Coryell, passed away April 14, 2020. Born in 1924, to Lewis and Nell (Huderle) Coryell, she earned her B.A. and M.S. from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She was a landscape architect, city planner and graphic artist throughout her career.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Carl; and her brother, John L. Coryell, M.D. She is survived by her daughters, Susan (Robert) of Cheyenne, Wyo. and Barbara (Douglas) of Lee’s Summit, Mo.; grandchildren, Renee, David, Allison, and Valerie (Sean); great-granddaughter, Jasmine; and another on the way.

Memorial donations may be made to The Glaucoma Foundation, 80 Milden Lane, Ste. 700, New York, NY 10038. Share your memories with the family at  www.cressfuneralservice.com. A commemoration will be held in Madison in the fall; email  wilson6200ft@outlook.com for details.

