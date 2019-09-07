MADISON - Betty Jane Saxe, age 93, passed away at Agrace HospiceCare on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Waunakee, Wis. on Oct. 11, 1925, the daughter of Bryant and Elizabeth Armstrong. After graduating from Central High School in 1943, she worked for Dr. Lindley Sprague.
Betty was united in marriage to Carrol Glen Saxe on Sept. 13, 1952, and devoted her life to 46 years of love and friendship with Carrol, as well as the challenge of raising a family of six children. She always stayed involved in her kid’s activities with a firm hand and a smile, leaving them with many fond memories. Betty enjoyed tennis, cross country skiing and golf where she achieved the remarkable feat of three hole-in-ones. When Carrol died in 1999, she continued to golf until the age of 90, once racking up 279 rounds in one year. Betty loved woodcarving and painting, resulting in many beautiful pieces of art. She also enjoyed watching the Badgers, Packers, Brewers, tennis and golf. She was a woman of faith and a member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Madison for almost 70 years.
Betty is survived by her children, Kay (Nick) Ringelstetter, Dave (Patty) Saxe, Kim Boehmer, Kari (Kirk) Maguire and Bill (Lisa Browy) Saxe; daughter-in-law, Crystal (Tim) Carter; 12 grandchildren, Jamie Dotson-Saxe, Christopher Saxe, Laura (Mike) McBain, Eric (Amanda) Ringelstetter, Luke Ringelstetter, Sonja (Alex Spaeth) Saxe, Bryan (Lindsey) Saxe, Nikki (Dan) Rohe, Karl Boehmer, Robbie Boehmer, Heidi Becker and Hans Becker; nine great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Lavon Punswick and Donna Moran. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Carl Saxe; son-in-law, Tim Boehmer; brother, Sonny Armstrong; and her sister, Mary Uselmann.
A memorial service will be held at BETHEL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 312 Wisconsin Ave., Madison, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, with Pastor Margo Martens officiating. A luncheon will follow the service. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bethel Horizons, the Bethel Foundation, the Parkinson’s Foundation or Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
