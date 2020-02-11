Sawyer, Vernagene Rae

Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required.

WISCONSIN DELLS - Vernagene Rae Sawyer, passed away February 10th. Vernagene "Genie" was born Vernagene Rae Doering April 24, 1935 to Elston, (Al) and Pearl Doering in Marshfield, Wis.

Funeral services will be held Feb. 14th, 2020 at 11 a.m. at HOOVERSON FUNERAL HOME, Sauk City Wis. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Online condolences available at hooversonfuneralhomes.com