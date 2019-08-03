MADISON - John Bloomfield Sawle passed away of natural causes at Madison Point Senior Living in Madison, Wis. on January 9th, 2019. He was 85 years old.
John was born in Madison, Wis. at St. Mary’s Hospital on January 31st, 1933 to Jonathan Richard (Dick) Sawle and Agnes Frances (Cooke) Sawle. He joined his brother, David and a couple of years later his sister, Frances joined the family. His first home was at Rosevale Farm, the home of his grandfather, William Stephen Sawle, (now Sugarland Barn Weddings) at the corner of Sawle and Linley Road in Arena Wis.
In 1944, when John was 11, Dick and Agnes moved their young family to the farm at the 90-degree bend of Blynn Road in Mazomanie. Yellow barn and white 1850’s farmhouse with a metal roof covered by an enormous elm tree was the center of their life. It is where cows were milked and colorful Bantam chickens plucked. John attended Dover country school and graduated from Arena High School in 1950 where he excelled in academics, loved sports and was Vice President of his senior class. Although he wanted to attend college his father needed him on the farm. So he attended and completed the University of Wisconsin Ag Short Course, a one-year program in 1951 and then returned to the farm to milk cows. He met a girl who was five foot four, brown hair and blue eyes on the Turner Hall dance floor in Madison in 1954. Her name was Donna Lee Clark. They were married on June 16th, 1956 at St. Johns Lutheran Church in Oregon, Wis. and moved to the upstairs apartment of the Sears house on Berlin Road before moving back to the farm on Blynn Road a year later.
One of John’s kids was once told, “Your dad had one of the best fast pitch (softball) arms around.” He was also an extraordinary dancer - polka, two-step, waltz and foxtrot - dancing and softball were his passions. The softball glove was always under his car seat. At lunchtime the hired men caught for him while he practiced his pitches and on occasion a wild pitch would hit a window - crack! In 1972, he knocked a softball out of the park in Barneveld, Wis.. He was past his softball prime but at 39 years old, he proved he could still hit a homerun. As a 20 something farmer, in his button down light blue cotton shirt, jeans, a blue striped conductor like hat and laced up work boots would dance in the milking parlor pit from cow to cow as the radio played polka music.
John Bloomfield Sawle looked at the world differently. He did not solve problems the way normal people did - he did it his way. Farming on sand - he employed minimum tillage before it was a thing. He built a milking parlor in the early sixties and one of the first in Wisconsin, baled hay into small round bales in the ‘70s that when opened up in the dead of winter would be green and nutrient dense. His farm, at its largest would milk over a 100 cows twice day and feed-out over 500 pigs at its peak each year. He designed and built his own irrigation system that with all its flaws - somehow got water to the corn.
He is survived by six children, Nancy Sawle (Barry)-Knobloch of Highland Park, Ill., Cyndy (James) Gove of Peterson, Minn., Jon (Jennifer) Sawle of Prairie du Sac, Wis., Clark (Jackie) Sawle of Arena, Wis., Julie (Russ) Fortune of Janesville, Wis and Kristie (Dave) Raess of Dodgeville, Wis. He is also survived by a brother David Sawle, Oakland, Calif. and sister Frances (Don) Crane of Las Vegas, Nev.
His legacy, 14 wonderful grandchildren; Heather (Jon) McCauley, Christopher (Linde) Gove, Spencer Sawle, Katie Gove, Kelsey Fortune, Nick Fortune, Jaime Sawle, Sam Gove, Ryan Raess, Madison Knobloch, Christian Knobloch, Megan Raess, Alec Knobloch, Gabriel Fortune; and two great-grandchildren, Alex Gove and Clark McCauley.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jonathan Richard (Dick) Sawle (1976) and Agnes Frances (Cooke) Sawle (1986) and several farm dogs – all named Mike.
A private interment of his ashes will be held at the Mazomanie cemetery at 10am on August 7th, 2019. A celebration of life lunch will be held at Grandma Mary’s in Arena, Wis. at 11:30am on the same day. Friends and family are welcome to attend the lunch.
The family would like to sincerely thank John Bird, David Sawle, the staff at Madison Point Senior Living and most of all to Donna (Clark-Sawle) Chesemore - who tried so hard to love her husband and hold her family together - and she did for 30 years.
“Dad - we hope that you have finally found peace” Your children.
Gunderson Funeral Home has made arrangements
Memorials in John Bloomfield Sawle’s name can be made to: NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Dane County.
Mail a check directly to NAMI Dane County, 2059 Atwood Avenue, Madison, Wis. 53704 Or call NAMI at 608-249-7188 to speak to Jake or Anna, the Executive Director. Or donate online at https://www.namidanecounty.org/donate-button
Please mention that you are honoring John Sawle’s memory if you choose to donate.
Many individuals suffering with mental illness do it in silence. The stigma surrounding mental health issues causes people to be ashamed of something that is not their fault and can be one of the factors that prevent them from seeking help. NAMI, which stands for National Alliance on Mental Illness, is a nonprofit organization whose mission it is to break the stigma. To accomplish this mission, they provide free support groups and educational programs for not only individuals dealing with a mental illness but also loved ones who want to know how they can be the best support system possible. Regardless if it is by a monetary donation or just letting others know about the resources NAMI offers, please do your part in breaking the stigma and supporting those walking a difficult journey.
