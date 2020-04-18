Savoy, Donald H.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LODI - Donald H. Savoy, age 80, passed away on April 14, 2020 at St. Mary’s Hospital. Don was born on April 15, 1939, in Winona, Minn., with his twin brother, Ronald to Alzer and Marie (nee: Nepper) Savoy.

Donald attended the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point and graduated with a Master Degree in Biology/Science. He taught science within the Madison Metropolitan School District at Schenk White Horse Middle School for 30 years. Donald and Barbara enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, camping, and auctions during their 41 years of marriage. They built a retirement home along the Wisconsin River in 1997 and enjoyed bird watching, various wildlife, including a two year old black bear in their backyard and boating on the river.

Donald is survived by his wife, Barbara; children, Pamela Sawyer, David (Tina) Savoy, and William, III (Janelle) Pratt; grandchildren, Kayla Sawyer, Alexis Pratt, and Samantha Pratt; and sisters-in-law, Helga Savoy and Nonalee Savoy. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; twin brother; brothers, Nicholas, Richard, James, and Philip Savoy.

A Celebration of Donald’s life will be held in the near future for family and friends. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service 3610 Speedway Road Madison (608) 238-3434

