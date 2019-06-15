WAUNAKEE—Cynthia Savage of Waunakee, Wis., age 65, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019, surrounded by family after a long battle with cancer. Cindy lived life to the fullest and loved to have fun.
She is survived by five brothers; one sister; granddaughter; and many nieces and nephews who she loved dearly.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Arlene Montalto; her father, Joseph Montalto Sr.; and her children, Jesse Savage and Tonya Brunner.
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
3610 Speedway Road Madison
(608) 238-3434