MADISON - The family of Margee Saunders, with deepest sadness, would like to announce her death, which occurred on August 25th, 2019. Margee was preceded in death by parents, Ora McCargar and Virginia (Downing) McCargar. She is survived by her husband, James Saunders; daughter, Dawn (William) Chambers; brothers, Rex (Joyce) McCargar, and Kent (Patricia) McCargar; and granddaughters, Allison and Katie Donner. Per Margee’s request, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Agrace HospiceCare, 5395 E Cheryl Pkwy, Fitchburg, or to SSM Home Health and Hospice, 2802 Walton Commons Lane, Madison. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com
To plant a tree in memory of Margee Saunders as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.