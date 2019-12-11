Saunders, Charlene Lois

WARREN, ILL. - Charlene Lois Saunders, 83, of Warren, Ill. passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 after a brief illness. Charlene was born on Aug. 28, 1936 in Darlington, Wis. to Edward and Geneva (Schwartz) Goebel. She graduated from Darlington High School. Charlene worked at The Alamo Cafe in Warren, where she met the love of her life, Donald Saunders. They went on their first date on Oct. 31, 1955. On Oct. 6, 1956 she married Donald at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Darlington, Wis., Monsignor Bernard Doyle officiated. Together they raised three children, Steven, Marcia, and Brian. Charlene briefly worked for Microswitch in Warren. In 1965, Charlene and Donald started Saunders Oil Company which today expands to six convenience stores throughout southwest Wisconsin and Northwest Illinois.

Charlene was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church in Warren and the Warren Women's Club. In 2015, Charlene was awarded the William R. Deutsch Bucketeer Award from the Illinois Marketers Petroleum Association for her 50 years of service in the Petroleum Business.

Prior to Donald's passing, they enjoyed traveling in their motor home, driving their Mustang, having their home in the Warren Christmas walk, and working in the plant and flower gardens. Charlene loved spending time with her friends and family, especially her grand and great-grandchildren.