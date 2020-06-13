Sauey, William Raymond (WR)

WR was a man who believed firmly in faith and family. He knew God is the ultimate authority; no matter how much any person may accomplish, it is of little significance without the faith that would result in an eternal life. He and Floy were founding members of St. Paul's Lutheran Church where they remained members since its origin. His love of and dedication to his family was deep and unwavering, and there was nothing he craved more than being with and getting attention from members of his family. Sharing meals together were always big events for him. Not only was the food important but so was the conversation—about many topics and almost always engaged in with high interest and intensity. He also loved just being with people and added energy to others whenever he entered a room. His charisma attracted many others to his presence and endeared him to all who knew him. WR and Floy raised seven children and have twenty grandchildren, twenty-eight great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. Love, respect and discipline were fundamental tenets emphasized in all their upbringings. The family is pleased to know that WR is now home with the Lord in his eternal resting place.