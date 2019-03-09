BARABOO - Robert Sauey, age 82, of Baraboo passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Maplewood Nursing Home in Sauk City. Robert had three nicknames, Cecil, Governor and Chief. He will be missed by a lot of friends who respected him and Robert enjoyed talking with. Robert was born Sept. 12, 1936, to Ole and Matilda Sauey. On June 5, 1965, he was united in marriage to Mary Alice Lanigan in Spring Green. Robert was a member of the Class of 1955 in Baraboo. He didn't graduate but he still got together with his classmates at reunions. Robert served in the National Guard for several years where he was the jeep driver for a year at Fort Lewis.
Robert worked at Flambeau Plastics, a part of a family business for over 40 years. Robert enjoyed bowling where he was a sportsman to a lot of fellow bowlers. Robert enjoyed Packers, Brewers, Bucks and Badgers sports. Robert enjoyed going to a morning coffee clubs at McDonald's, Viking and Dairy Queen.
Robert is survived by son, Michael (friend, Trisha) Sauey of Baraboo, Trisha's sons, Dakota and Joe Gerring of South Boardman, Mich.; son, Greg Sauey of Reedsburg; two brothers, W.R. (Floy) Sauey of Texas and Larry Sauey of Ocala, Fla., he is also survived by many nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. Robert was preceded in death by his wonderful wife, Mary, who died in April 2008. She was a guiding light to him. He was also preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Annette, Clara, Margaret and Delores; and brothers, Norman and Edwin.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at 11 a.m. at ST. PAUL'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, with Pastor Karen Hofstad officiating. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Military rites will be conducted at the church following the service. Burial will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery in North Freedom at a later date.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Maplewood, Jody Beining and the Bebensee family for their thoughtfulness and care shown to the family.The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.