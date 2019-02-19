MADISON - Kathy A. (Schwarz) Sauer, age 63, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. She was born April 5, 1955, in Madison, to James and Betty (DeHaven) Schwarz.
Kathy loved cats and she loved shopping Avon. She was a kind soul who loved her family and everyone in her life, even on their worst day. She always had a smile on her face, and never forgot anyone's birthday. Even though Kathy struggled with mental health issues, she maintained a positive attitude, and never let it get her down. Most of all, she loved being a grandmother.
She is survived by her daughter, Natalya; granddaughter, Samaya; brothers, Michael, Stephen (Marilyn), Joe (Micky), John, Jeff (Laura) and Greg (Lori); and many nieces, nephews and extended family. She is preceded in death by her brother, Jim Jr., and her parents.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 6924 Lake Road, DeForest, with a visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens.
The family wishes to thank the staff at PACT (Program of Assertive Community Treatment) for their many years of loving care of Kathy's well-being