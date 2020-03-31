Sauer, Henry J. ("Hank")

RIO - Henry J. (“Hank”) Sauer, 95, formerly of Rio, passed away at Heritage Homes, Watertown, early Wednesday, March 25, 2020. He was born on Dec. 5, 1924, in Columbus, to Henry and Elsie Sauer.

At the age of 18, he volunteered to be drafted into the Army and proudly served his country in World War II. As a medium tank gunner, he fought in the Battle of the Bulge under the command of General George Patton. After returning home, he had his own dump truck and lime spreader; he also worked in highway construction as a concrete machine operator.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

In the early to 1950’s, he got into stock car racing. At those races, he met the love of his life, Josephine Boge of Rio, whom he married April 9, 1955. Together they raised a son, Terry and a daughter, Kristine. Shortly after marriage, he worked at the Rio Farmers Union Co-op as a mechanic. In the late 1950’s, the Co-op purchased their own semi tanker truck, with Hank as the driver. He hauled fuel for them until his retirement in 1986. During this time, he was inducted into the “Million Mile Safe Drivers Club” honoring his achievement of 1,000,000 miles of safe driving.