Sauer, Elaine

MCFARLAND VILLA - Elaine Sauer, age 93, passed away peacefully on Dec. 8, 2019, at the McFarland Villa. She was the daughter of Oscar and Ina Roberts and was born in Rio, Wis. on Nov. 21, 1926. After graduating from Rio High School, she attended Miss Brown’s School of Business in Milwaukee receiving a Secretarial Diploma. On Dec. 17, 1949, she was united in marriage to Carl J. Sauer at Bethel Lutheran Church. Carl was the love of her life. She worked at Wisco Hardware for several years and then became a full-time homemaker and mother. Later she worked in the Church Day Nursery Program and the U. W. Extension Business Office in Madison. She was a member of the Madison Women’s Club, the Madison Civics Club, enjoyed playing bridge, and especially loved time spent with family. She was an excellent cook and seamstress. She was an accomplished pianist creating a recording at age 75. The recording was comprised of both classical and modern music which exemplified the breadth of her talent.