Sauer, Elaine

MCFARLAND VILLA - Elaine Sauer, age 93, passed away peacefully on Dec. 8, 2019, at the McFarland Villa. She was the daughter of Oscar and Ina Roberts and was born in Rio, Wis. on Nov. 21, 1926. After graduating from Rio High School, she attended Miss Brown’s School of Business in Milwaukee receiving a Secretarial Diploma. On Dec. 17, 1949, she was united in marriage to Carl J. Sauer at Bethel Lutheran Church. Carl was the love of her life. She worked at Wisco Hardware for several years and then became a full-time homemaker and mother. Later she worked in the Church Day Nursery Program and the U. W. Extension Business Office in Madison. She was a member of the Madison Women’s Club, the Madison Civics Club, enjoyed playing bridge, and especially loved time spent with family. She was an excellent cook and seamstress. She was an accomplished pianist creating a recording at age 75. The recording was comprised of both classical and modern music which exemplified the breadth of her talent.
She was predeceased by her loving husband, Carl; sister, Delores Roach; and brother, Glenn Roberts. She is survived by three daughters who were blessed to have such a devoted, loving, helpful and talented Mom – Susan Sauer (Peter Saupe), Monona, Judy Sauer (Jerry Bartelt) and Sally Hansen of McFarland. She is further survived by her brother-in-law, Walter Sauer (Dianne Redsten), Madison; son-in-law, Mark Hansen, McFarland; and six grandchildren all whom visited her in her final days as a true testament to the unconditional love, nurturing and support Elaine provided them since the day they were born – Eric Hansen (Leslie) and great-grandson, Jordan of Oregon, Wis., Brett Hansen, Reid Hansen, Sarah Somsen (Josh Friede), Cameron Somsen, all of Madison, and Caroline Somsen of Milwaukee; along with several nieces and nephews.
Per Elaine’s request a private service will be held for the family.
The family would like to thank the staff of the McFarland Villa, Heartland Hospice, and Polly Stout for their compassionate care of Elaine. Donations in Elaine’s memory can be made to Clean Wisconsin, 634 W. Main Street #300, Madison, Wis. 53703.