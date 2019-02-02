Try 1 month for 99¢

MADISON - Glenn Arthur Sather, age 91, passed away on Monday, Jan. 28, 2019. A full obituary and service details will be published at a later date. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

