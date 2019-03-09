MADISON - Glenn Arthur Sather, 91, passed away on Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, at Oakwood University Woods-Covenant Oaks. He was born Jan. 18, 1928, to Arthur and Gladys (Wigen) Sather on the family farm near Franklin, Minn. He began his education in a one-room schoolhouse and later graduated from Franklin High School in 1945. After spending one year working on the farm, he attended the University of Minnesota, graduating in 1952 with B.S. degrees in both Chemical Engineering and Business Administration. At the university, he met Eleanor Severeid who was secretary of the Lutheran Student Association where Glenn served as treasurer. They were married Sept. 6, 1952.
Glenn spent his first two years of marriage in the U.S. Army, first at Fort Knox, Ky., and later with the Counter Intelligence Corps at Fort Holabird, Md. He was stationed for one year in Pusan, South Korea.
After returning to the University of Minnesota, he earned his Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering and joined the University of Wisconsin Chemical Engineering Dept. where he taught for 32 years. Glenn was a well-respected, diligent professor who always found time to offer individual attention to his students. A recipient of several teaching awards, during his career he was at Imperial College London, a recipient of a National Foundation grant. He also taught three summer sessions at University College London, and was a visiting professor at Dupont Corp. Wilmington, Del. later in his career.
An avid photographer, Glenn loved to travel and present travelogues to friends and relatives. He and Eleanor visited seven continents (some twice), missing only Antarctica. Glenn was an active member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Ygdrasil Literary Society, AICHE, Sigma Xi, and several charities. He volunteered for many years at Oakwood, taking special pride in his position as house event monitor for special events, in the same auditorium where his son Andrew began his professional career as a theatrical lighting technician.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Sonya; and his sister, Joyce (Sather) Hoffbeck. He is survived by Eleanor, his wife of 66 years; his son, Andrew; daughter-in-law, Kit Emory; niece, Bonnie (Hoffbeck) Buysee; nephews, David and Corwin Hoffbeck; and five Wigen cousins, Wallace, Marvin, Julian, Robert, and Roger.
A memorial service will be held at the OAKWOOD RESURRECTION CHAPEL, 6205 Mineral Point Road, Madison, at 2 p.m. on March 15, 2019, with visitation at 1 p.m., one hour prior to the service.
Memorials may be sent to:
6209 Mineral Point Road, Suite 200
Madison, WI 53705
Lutheran Social Services
Of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan
6737 W. Washington St., Suite 2275
West Allis, WI 53214
Good Shepherd Lutheran Foundation
5701 Raymond Road
Madison, WI 53711
Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.