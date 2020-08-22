Sasser, Arleen

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MADISON — Arleen Sasser, age 95 of Madison, Wis., passed away on Aug. 15, 2020. She was born in 1924, in Duluth, Minn., the daughter of Michael and Caroline Paukner.

In 1946, Arleen married Edwin J. Sasser, Sr., in Duluth, Minn., and graduated as a Registered Nurse at St. Luke's. In 1960, the family moved to Madison, Wis. Arleen worked with Dr. Epstein's Dermatology clinic. From 1973 to 1987, she worked at UW Hospital in Radiotherapy and Dermatology. In 1990, the family moved to the lake home in Rome. On March 26, 1993, Ed passed. In 1998, she married Delmer Trevorrow, and moved to Sun Prairie, Wis. Arleen enjoyed bowling, singing, scrabble and loved 30 years of memorable events on the lake.

Arleen is survived by her children: Edwin Sasser Jr. (Natalie), Sandra Paulson (John Darley), Deborah Bright (Steven), Jeffrey Sasser; stepdaughter, Shirley Mork (Tom); two grandchildren; several step-grandchildren, 13 nieces and 12 nephews. Arleen was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands; daughter-in-law, Dawn Sasser; brothers Wilmer Paukner, David Paukner; and sisters Marjorie Rangen Hoover, Lorraine Bergum Hass, and Ruth Hanson. No visitation will be held at this time. There will be a private family service and interment. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Arleen's memory may be made payable to Agrace Foundation.

Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com Cress Funeral Service 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie (608) 837-9054