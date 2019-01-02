JANESVILLE - Betty Lou Sass, age 88, of Janesville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, at Nazareth Skilled Nursing Center in Stoughton. She was born on June 23, 1930, in North Dakota; the daughter of Lyle and Millie Lindberg. She married her loving husband George C. Sass on July 16, 1950, in California and they spent 50 wonderful years wed before George's passing on May 5, 2001. She will always be remembered as a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend.
Betty is survived by her children, Janiene Beauchene of Portland, Ore., Jeffrey Sass of Madison, Janelle Townsend of Buffalo, Wyo., Jay (Julia) Sass of Oregon, Jill Landre of Janesville; nine grandchildren; and 16 great grandchildren; and many extended family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; and husband, George.
A private family graveside service will be held at the St. Luke's Cemetery in Middleton. Memorial donations can be made to American Alzheimer Association, in lieu of flowers. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, is assisting the family. For online condolences please visit www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.