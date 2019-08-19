MADISON—Shirley Ellen Sasnett Born February 16, 1957 in Madison, Wis., finally succumbed to a long-term arduous battle with cancer on August 18, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Sue Burmeister. Shirley is survived by two sons, Aaron and Andrew Sasnett; her brothers, Rodney Burmeister (Linda McFarlane), Curt Burmeister (Karen); sister, Beverley (Pat) Pinter; as well as cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Shirley grew up in Stoughton, graduating from Stoughton HS. She retired from AT&T and pursued her love of outdoors, camping, and music, singing at various events in the Milwaukee area as well as State Fair. We are all grateful for the efforts and care of Aurora Home Hospice to make our sister comfortable in the end days. A private Celebration of Life for Shirley will be planned at a future date.

