EVANSVILLE - Dorothy May Sarow, 94, of Evansville, Wis., died peacefully Dec. 28, 2018, following a fall that occurred a week prior. She was born on Aug. 2, 1924, the daughter of Roy and Winifred Noggles.
Dorothy grew up on farms in Green County, Wis., and graduated from Evansville High School. She married Robert "Bob" Sarow on June 1, 1944. Bob predeceased Dorothy on Feb. 13, 1993.
Dorothy was also predeceased by her parents; and younger sisters, Fern Bullard and Delores Brunsvold, both of Evansville. She is survived by her daughter, Sharon (Dave) Henning of Janesville; son, Roger (Marilyn) Sarow of Charlotte, N.C.; granddaughters, Krista (Bruce) Jones of Cambridge, Erin (Mike) Kotthaus of Milton and Kara (Dan) Dunlavy of Janesville; and great-grandsons, Jonathan and Alex Jones. Dorothy is also survived by nieces, nephews and Evansville friends.
As part of the World War II Greatest Generation, she worked as a "Rosie the Riveter," a crane operator, moving submarine diesel engines down the Fairbanks Morse Beloit assembly line. Dorothy was also employed at Willis Drug and Evansville Manor. Dorothy spent her adult life in Evansville, living in the same house for 61 years. She was a talented cook and seamstress. Late in life, she enjoyed quilting and participated in the knitting club at Creekside Place. A formidable bowler, she took part in several ladies' teams at state tournaments. Dorothy also enjoyed travel to major U.S cities and Europe.
At 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, the family will host a time of remembrance with a luncheon to follow at CREEKSIDE PLACE in Evansville. The family thanks Agrace HospiceCare and the staff of BrightStar Care and Oak Park Place in Janesville for Dorothy's care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Creekside Place Inc., 102 Maple St., Evansville, WI 53536, or Agrace HospiceCare, 2901 N. Wright Road, Janesville, WI 53546.