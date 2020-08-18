Sarnow, Donald Christ

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

REEDSBURG - Donald Christ Sarnow, 92, a resident of Casa de Oakes in Reedsburg, passed away Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at the Reedsburg Area Medical Center

Don was born May 15, 1928 in Milwaukee to the late Christ and Della (Ziemer) Sarnow. He served in the U.S. Army from 1954 until 1956. On June 26, 1954 he married Beverly Jean Schick. Together the couple owned and operated The Rainbow Motel in Wisconsin Dells for over 10 years.

He was an avid golfer, and longtime member of the Reedsburg Country Club, which brought them to Reedsburg and made it their home. Don loved and really enjoyed following the Packers, Brewers, and the Badgers. He woke every morning enjoying the sounds of country music or Elvis Presley, who was by far his favorite artist.

In addition to his wife Beverly of 66 years, he is survived by his children; Lynn (Michael) Fekete of Menomonie and Kevin Sarnow of Milwaukee, his grandchildren; Ryan (Beckie) Fekete, Erin (John) Schad and Nathan (Caitlyn) Fekete, and his great-grandchildren; Ava Lynn, Jackson, Myles, Leo, Norah and Clark.

Memorial services for Donald will take place in Reedsburg with military rites at a later date and time to be announced.

Farber Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

