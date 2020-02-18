SUN PRAIRIE - John Sargent, age 92, of Sun Prairie, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Hyland Park. He was born on May 12, 1927, in Freeport, Ill., the son of Earl and Della (Russell) Sargent. John served in the U.S. Air Force and graduated from UW-Madison in 1951. He married Shirley Filer on Dec. 29, 1951, in Madison. John and Shirley settled in Gratiot, Wis., on his parent's farm and they taught elementary and high school Art Education in the rural country schools in southwestern Wisconsin. After 14 years, John and Shirley moved to Waunakee, and then to Windsor in 1989.
During his career John was a U.S. Postmaster, art teacher and an artist. He created landscapes and rural scenes with watercolor and pencils. John was a Gideon with The Gideons International for most of his life, and a docent for Chazen Museum of Art in Madison. He loved the finer things in life, was a dapper dresser, and loved architecture and fine art. Most of all he loved having meals and spending time with friends and family during the holidays.
John is survived by his children, Jamie (Nesbitt) Coburn and John Sargent; son-in-law, Jeff Rusu; granddaughters, Stephanie Rene' (Beau) Martin and Jasmine Harrison; grandsons, Jonah Egermeier, Jonathan Sargent, Ryan Sargent, Nicholas Sargent and Chris (Leah Rae) Rusu; great-granddaughters, Audrey Harrison, Adalei Martin, Evelyn Martin and Charlotte Rusu; great-grandson, Moses Martin; and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Shirley; and daughter, Angela Rusu.
A funeral service will be held at CITY CHURCH, 4909 E Buckeye Rd, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park with a luncheon to follow at the church. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday. Memorials may be made to City Church and The Gideons International. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
