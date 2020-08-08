Sarabia, Richard J.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WAUNAKEE — Richard J. Sarabia, age 76, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at his home. He was born on Feb. 8, 1944, in Boston, Mass., the son of José and Mary Sarabia (Landry). He attended Northeastern University, married Carol (Johnson) on June 21, 1980, and had two daughters.

He is survived by his partner, Lynn Hagen; daughters, Robin (Nowicki) and Heather; their mother, Carol; brothers, Bob and John; sisters, Linda (Garvin), Pegi (Flannery), Dee Dee, and Liz; aunts, Betty Wysocki and Elaine Landry; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, José and Mary; his uncle, Jackie; and his aunts, Barbara Jean Landry and Kay Moore.

A celebration of life will be held in Waunakee's VILLAGE PARK MURPY FIELD, on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. His ashes will later be spread at his cherished Chatham beach on Cape Cod. Memorial donations may be made to the Autistic Self Advocacy Network or the Wisconsin Humane Society.

Winn-Cress Funeral & Cremation Service 5785 Hwy Q, Waunakee (608) 849-4513