Sara Anne Sommers

March 12, 1930 - Nov. 23, 2022

RANDOLPH - Sara Anne Sommers, age 92, of Randolph, died peacefully on November 23, 2022 at the Randolph Health Services.

Sara was born on March 12, 1930 to Sam and Della (Haima) Sterk near Friesland. She attended Friesland Grade School and was a 1947 graduate of Randolph High School.

Sara was united in marriage to Rhynold H. "Shiny" Sommers on October 22, 1954. Their marriage later dissolved on October 28, 1966.

Sara was employed with J.W. Jung Seed Company for 45 years, and retired in March of 1993. She was a member and held offices in the Cambria American Legion Auxiliary, the Rustic Homemaker Group, the Columbia County Historical Society in Pardeeville, Courtland United Methodist Church where she was also organist for years and the Silver Leaves Senior Citizen Group in Friesland.

Sara loved to travel and toured parts in 48 out of the 50 states, meeting many nice people on these tours.

Survivors include nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father in 1967, her mother in 1966, her sister, Katie Levey in 2002 and her brothers: Watson in 2004, Frank in 2005, Jake in 2015 and Courtney in 2016.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at the Randolph United Methodist Church. A fellowship luncheon will be served. Inurnment will follow in Friesland Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to the Randolph United Methodist Church in memory of Sara Anne Sommers.

The Kratz-Smedema Funeral Home in Cambria is serving the family. www.kratzfh.com.