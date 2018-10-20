MADISON—Marta Elisabet Sanyer died May 17, 2018, after several years of declining health. She was born on June 1, 1922, to Robert and Tekla Vallmark in Härnösand, Sweden. Marta is survived by her daughter, Leyla Sanyer, and Leyla’s husband, Brad Schneider, of Verona, and their children, Berk and Kajsa; and her son, Osman Sanyer, of Salt Lake City, Utah, and his children, Mathias and Cari.
A celebration of her life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, at the CENTER FOR ARTS AND EDUCATION AT OAKWOOD UNIVERSITY WOODS, 6205 Mineral Point Road, Madison, Wis.
Based on our mother’s values and in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Marta’s name to Foundation for Madison Public Schools, Friends of the Arboretum, or Second Harvest Food Bank of Southern Wisconsin.
A full obituary appeared in the Sunday, May 20, 2018, newspaper. Please share a memory at www.CressFuneralService.com.
Cress Center
Funeral and Cremation Service
6021 University Ave., Madison
(608) 238-8406