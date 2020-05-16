Sanna, Margaret (McGee)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MADISON - Margaret "Peggy" (McGee) Sanna passed away peacefully at her home at Capitol Lakes on Friday, May 8, 2020, at the age of 95. Daughter of Irish immigrants, James McGee and Mary McKenna McGee of Portsmouth, N.H., Peggy was proud of her Irish heritage as well as her New England roots, as she kept her Portsmouth accent all her life.

Leading up to and during World War II, Peggy served as secretary to the Planning Officer of Planning & Estimation at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery, Maine. There she met Charles Sanna, a young naval officer and engineer, who arrived in Portsmouth in 1942. Charles said that as soon as he saw her, he knew Peggy was the one he would marry. They married in January 1946, when Charles returned from duty in the Pacific Theater, and celebrated their 73rd anniversary in 2019.

Peggy and Charles moved to Menomonie, Wis., in 1946, where Charles joined the family business, Sanna Dairy Engineers. They relocated to Madison in 1964. In 2012, Peggy and Charles moved to an independent-living condo at Capital Lakes in Madison where they lived until their passing, Charles at 101 in 2019, and now Peggy in her mid-90s.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.