Sanftleben, Helen Kuenzi

MADISON/MIDDLETON — Helen Kuenzi Sanftleben, age 92, passed away at home on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020.

Helen was born Jan. 9, 1928, in Monroe, Wis., the daughter of Julian and Gertrude Kiechle. She married Wilbert Kuenzi in 1946. They moved to Middleton in 1953. Wilbert died in 1980. Helen married Ken Sanftleben in 1987. She was employed at Springs Window Fashions for 21 years, retiring in 1990. She loved growing flowers and plants, crocheting, traveling, and visiting family and grandchildren.

Helen is survived by daughters, Yolanda Miller, Angela (Ken) Kopp, and Laurie (Mike) Moniz; grandchildren, Krista, Grant, Sasha, Michelle, Kenny, Laura, Erica, and Ashley; great-grandchildren, Emily, Skyler, Nathan, and Amanda; and one loving sister, Roswitha (Bob) Fey. She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands; brother, Julian; sister, Loretta Mulligan; children, Rita Gruber, Jeff Kuenzi and Alan Kuenzi; and grandchildren, Courtney Kuenzi Kessenick and Mario Prindiville.

A memorial gathering will be held at ALL FAITHS FUNERAL CHAPEL, 4058 Lien Road, Madison, on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, from noon to 2 p.m.

Schlaf Wall mom.

