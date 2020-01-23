Sanftleben, Helen Kuenzi

Sanftleben, Helen Kuenzi

{{featured_button_text}}

MADISON/MIDDLETON — Helen Kuenzi Sanftleben, age 92, passed away at home on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020.

Helen was born Jan. 9, 1928, in Monroe, Wis., the daughter of Julian and Gertrude Kiechle. She married Wilbert Kuenzi in 1946. They moved to Middleton in 1953. Wilbert died in 1980. Helen married Ken Sanftleben in 1987. She was employed at Springs Window Fashions for 21 years, retiring in 1990. She loved growing flowers and plants, crocheting, traveling, and visiting family and grandchildren.

Helen is survived by daughters, Yolanda Miller, Angela (Ken) Kopp, and Laurie (Mike) Moniz; grandchildren, Krista, Grant, Sasha, Michelle, Kenny, Laura, Erica, and Ashley; great-grandchildren, Emily, Skyler, Nathan, and Amanda; and one loving sister, Roswitha (Bob) Fey. She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands; brother, Julian; sister, Loretta Mulligan; children, Rita Gruber, Jeff Kuenzi and Alan Kuenzi; and grandchildren, Courtney Kuenzi Kessenick and Mario Prindiville.

A memorial gathering will be held at ALL FAITHS FUNERAL CHAPEL, 4058 Lien Road, Madison, on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, from noon to 2 p.m.

Schlaf Wall mom.

All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services

Madison (608)442-0477 www.866allfaiths.com

Sanftleben, Helen Kuenzi

Helen Kuenzi Sanftleben

All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services

Madison (608)442-0477 www.866allfaiths.com

To send flowers to the family of Helen Kuenzi Sanftleben, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 27
Memorial Gathering
Monday, January 27, 2020
12:00PM-2:00PM
All Faiths Funeral Home - Madison
4058 Lien Road
Madison, WI 53704
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Helen's Memorial Gathering begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics