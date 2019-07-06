BELLEVILLE - James Edward Sanford, age 76, of Belleville passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare, Inc. in Fitchburg. He was born on April 6, 1943 in Montgomery, Ala., the son of Porter and Sarah (Clement) Sanford. Jim served in the United States Air Force from 1961 to 1963. He then worked as a firefighter/paramedic in Northbrook, Ill. for 22 years until retiring. On October 14, 1989, he was united in marriage to Susan Schoeffler at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lake Geneva. Jim and Susan resided in Sun Prairie for many years until they moved to Belleville. Jim enjoyed golfing, fishing, trips to the casino, and chatting with anyone he met along the way.
Jim is survived by his wife Susan; children, Lisa Polk, Kym (Cliff) Heckman, Stacy (Doug) Blattner, Jamie (Jody) Auman, and Brian (Christina) Auman; grandchildren, Jessica, Courtney, Nichole, Corey, Tyler, Josh, Zackary, Samantha, Zachary, Zoe, Nick (Dana), Jacob, and Alexis; great-grandchildren Tucker and Rylin. He is further survived by his brother, Mike Sanford; sister, Brenda (Johnny) Ragland; and sister-in-law, Judi (Randy) Nelsen.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Porter Ray Sanford; father-in-law and mother-in-law Frederick and Eleanor Schoeffler; sisters-in-law, Joanne Olson and Linda Schoeffler; and brother-in-law, David Schoeffler.
Per Jim’s request, no services will be held.
The Becker-Beal Funeral Home of Belleville is assisting the family.
The family would like to thank the staffs of St. Mary’s Hospital and Agrace HospiceCare, Inc. for the kind and compassionate care given to Jim.
Memorials are suggested to the National Kidney Foundation of Wisconsin.
