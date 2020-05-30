Sandridge, Frederick Ervin

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MADISON - Frederick Ervin Sandridge, age 82, of Madison, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020, at Oakwood Village. He was born on Aug. 30, 1937, in Madison, the son of Ervin Sandridge and Mary (Muehlemann) Sandridge.

Fred was a lover of Packers and Badgers football, household projects and Sandridge family gatherings and bowling. He particularly loved his beloved cat, Murphy, who was his best buddy for many years. Fred traveled the U.S. competing in bowling tournaments and visiting family. Later in life Fred took pride in traveling overseas too, visiting Paris, France, and Rome, Italy.

After the untimely death of his son, Douglas, a NASA engineer, Fred later was married to Bernedette and welcomed her four children. Fred was a hard worker throughout his life, including his long career in the HVAC industry. He often made a point to travel to Alabama to participate in his grandchildren's special events. In his later years, Fred enjoyed holidays and meal gatherings hosted by his relatives in the Madison area.