Jan. 29, 1931 – Dec. 8, 2022

MADISON — Sandria K. Maass, age 91, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at Meriter Hospital. She was born on Jan. 29, 1931, in Madison, the daughter of Lloyd F. and Emma (Schmitz) Powers.

Sandria graduated from Madison West High School in 1949, and she and Charles were united in marriage on Aug. 19, 1950, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church.

She enjoyed camping and was a member of Good Sam and the Wisconsin Campers Association for over 30 years, making countless friends. You could always count on a lively game of Cribbage, Sheepshead or Rummy when she was around. In June, 2001, she began volunteering with Wisconsin Women’s Health Foundation, accumulating 2,749 hours, which she was always proud of.

Sandria is survived by her son, Rodney (Wanda) Maass; daughter, Regina (Robert) Maass-Kane; granddaughters, Rev. Traci Maass and Tina (Dale) Small; and great-granddaughters, Kathryn and Alayna Small.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles W. Maass; parents; brother, Lloyd P. Powers; sister, Rheanotta (Powers) Penton; and grandson, Christopher Maass.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, with Rev. T. Brent Walsworth presiding. Entombment will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, and also at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday.

The family would like to send a heartfelt thank you to all the amazing people at The Wisconsin Women’s Health Foundation in Madison, for all of their loving care and friendship of our mother.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Sandria’s name may be made to Wisconsin Women’s Health Foundation.

