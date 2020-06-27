Sandretto, Michael "Mike"

MADISON - Michael "Mike" Sandretto, 75, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Agrace hospice in Fitchburg. A private burial for immediate family was held at Natural Path Sanctuary in Verona, Wis.
Mike was born in St. Louis to Michael and Rachel (Melosi) Sandretto and was raised in the small town of Pocahontas, Illinois. After college, he entered Officer Candidate School at Newport, Rhode Island. His tour of duty included serving as Communications Officer on the USS Sample, a destroyer, off the coast of Vietnam. He achieved the rank of Lieutenant before returning to civilian life.
After his service, Mike earned an MBA from Indiana University and later a PhD in Accountancy from the University of Illinois. He taught accounting at Harvard Business School, after which he worked in business, including at Price Waterhouse and a Wall Street firm. Later he taught at the University of Notre Dame and the University of Illinois. He also did extensive consulting and published a case book on financial accounting. He was a popular teacher who gave freely of his time and assistance to many students over the years.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Maxine (Mason); his daughter Kathryn Sandretto (William Chang) and grandsons Ren and Tai; and his daughter Rachel Sandretto (Thomas Christie), as well as his sisters Anita Bedell (Dan) and Linda LaZella (Mike), and his double cousin, Mimi Melosi (Greg Schmidle). He loved his family and was extraordinarily proud of his daughters and grandsons. We loved him deeply. He will be missed.
The family is grateful to Agrace staff for their wonderful care and support. Memorials may be made to the Agrace Foundation, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison 53711. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
