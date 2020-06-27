Sandretto, Michael "Mike"

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MADISON - Michael "Mike" Sandretto, 75, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Agrace hospice in Fitchburg. A private burial for immediate family was held at Natural Path Sanctuary in Verona, Wis.

Mike was born in St. Louis to Michael and Rachel (Melosi) Sandretto and was raised in the small town of Pocahontas, Illinois. After college, he entered Officer Candidate School at Newport, Rhode Island. His tour of duty included serving as Communications Officer on the USS Sample, a destroyer, off the coast of Vietnam. He achieved the rank of Lieutenant before returning to civilian life.

After his service, Mike earned an MBA from Indiana University and later a PhD in Accountancy from the University of Illinois. He taught accounting at Harvard Business School, after which he worked in business, including at Price Waterhouse and a Wall Street firm. Later he taught at the University of Notre Dame and the University of Illinois. He also did extensive consulting and published a case book on financial accounting. He was a popular teacher who gave freely of his time and assistance to many students over the years.