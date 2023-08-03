Sandra Winnes

Oct. 27, 1941 - July 28, 2023

WISCONSIN DELLS - Sandra Winnes, age 81, of Wisconsin Dells, WI, entered into eternal life Friday, July 28, 2023, at St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo surrounded by her loving family.

Sandy was born on October 27, 1941 in Milwaukee, WI, the daughter of Helmuth and Dorothy (Schroeder) Bremer. She was baptized at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Milwaukee and confirmed at Capitol Drive Lutheran Church.

Sandy graduated from Wisconsin Dells High School in 1959 and married Fritz Winnes on November 17, 1963, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Dells and were married for 54 years until his death in 2018.

While co-owning the Coast to Coast Hardware Store, Sandy worked as the cook for Trinity Lutheran School's lunch program. Sandy began working for the United States Postal Service in 1979 and continued on as a rural mail carrier until she retired in 2001.

In retirement, she served on the Trinity Lutheran Church Board of Stewards. Sandy had a kind heart and enjoyed watching out for her postal customers, sharing garden produce, stollen, and Vienna torte with friends and family, and caring for the lonely who needed her support. Her favorite retirement pastime was enjoying the wildlife in her backyard and thanking God for his marvelous works.

Sandy is survived by her daughters: Dorothy (Raymond) Marvin, Bobbi (Christopher) Soyke and Vicki Winnes; grandchildren: Christopher, Devin (Robyn), Tanner (Jesse), Cassandra (Zach), Alexandra, Lauren and Leah; great-grandchildren: Hazel, Gordon, Finley and Josette. She is also survived by her brothers: Leslie (Bonnie) Bremer, Robert Bremer, Paul (Susan) Bremer; and sister-in-law, Karen Bremer. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Fritz, son, Matthew, sister-in-law, Marlene Nelson, and brothers: Norbert and Jack.

The family would like to thank Dr. Randy Krszjzaniek for his many years of friendship and excellent care, Pastor Matthew Gehrke and Pastor Jonathan Tipton for their spiritual guidance and the staff of St. Clare Hospital and SSM Cardiac Rehab for their support during Sandy's health journey.

A funeral service for Sandy will be held on Saturday, August 5, 2023 at Trinity Lutheran Church with Reverend Gehrke presiding. Visitation will be on Friday, August 4, 2023 at church from 5:00–7:00 PM and again on Saturday morning from 9:00 until the time of service at 10:30 AM. She will be laid to rest at Spring Grove Cemetery following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the St. Claire Hospital Foundation in Baraboo, WI are greatly appreciated.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, WI assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.