MIDDLETON—Sandra Lou Balfour, age 84, of Middleton, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Attic Angel Health Center.

A celebration of life will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, with a time of sharing stories at 4:30 p.m.